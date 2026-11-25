Bank of Baroda extends deadline for 837 wealth management jobs
If you missed out earlier, here's some good news: Bank of Baroda has pushed the last date to apply for 837 jobs in its Wealth Management Services Department.
You now have until December 7, 2026, to get your application in.
This update was announced on November 24, giving everyone a bit more breathing room.
Deputy Manager eligibility and fees
Most openings (791) are for Deputy Manager (Senior Relationship Manager).
To be eligible, you'll need a graduation degree and three to 12 years of work experience, depending on the role; some positions also ask for NISM or IRDA certifications.
Age limits range from 24 to 50 years (with relaxations as per rules).
Application fees are ₹850 plus gateway charges for UR, OBC, and EWS candidates and ₹175 plus gateway charges for SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, and female candidates.
All applications must be submitted online through the official Bank of Baroda website before the new deadline, so don't wait till the last minute!