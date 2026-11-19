Bank of Baroda launches bob Green PLUG EV loans ₹10L-₹5cr
Bank of Baroda just rolled out bob Green PLUG, a fresh loan scheme to help build and upgrade electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery-swapping spots across India.
If you're a startup, EV charging-point operator, or part of an MSME working on green mobility, you can now get loans above ₹10 lakh up to ₹5 crore to boost your EV projects.
Bank says loans support sustainable finance
The scheme covers both brand-new and existing charging stations, public or private, as well as commercial EV networks.
With demand for reliable charging growing fast, Bank of Baroda says this move is about making India's shift to electric vehicles smoother.
Executive Director Lal Singh shared that these tailored loans show the bank's commitment to sustainable finance and supporting cleaner ways to get around.