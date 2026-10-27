Bank of Baroda launches bob Securities & Giltedge Limited NBFC-ND-ICC
Business
Bank of Baroda has rolled out its latest subsidiary, bob Securities & Giltedge Limited, now operating as a non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-ICC).
The new company will focus on government securities and debt markets, aiming to make trading smoother and encourage more people to invest through RBI's Retail Direct platform.
Debadatta Chand says launch diversifies offerings
Calling it a significant step, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda Debadatta Chand said the move helps the bank grow its presence in key financial markets and diversify what it offers.
The launch was marked by a fresh brand reveal and its new website, bobgiltedge.in.
With strong backing from the Indian government, this is part of Bank of Baroda's bigger plan to stay ahead in finance.