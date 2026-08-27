Bank of Baroda raises $1.1 billion via US dollar bonds
Business
Bank of Baroda has raised $1.1 billion in total by selling US dollar bonds, making it one of the few Indian banks to hit this milestone through the Reserve Bank of India's special fundraising window.
The move included reissuing $400 million in long-term bonds, following earlier rounds this year.
Indian banks raised $11.65 billion
This puts BoB alongside big names like SBI, which also raised $1.1 billion recently.
In total, Indian banks have pulled in $11.65 billion via these US dollar bonds since June, most of it aimed at supporting depositors as RBI's special scheme wraps up soon.
It's a big moment for India's banking scene and shows how local lenders are stepping up on the global stage.