Bank of Baroda reports 2nd cybersecurity breach in 3 years
Bank of Baroda just reported its second cybersecurity breach in three years.
This time, unauthorized access to certain customer-related data occurred by compromising an employee's email.
The bank says its main banking systems are still safe, but the incident has definitely put a spotlight on digital security concerns.
Bank of Baroda hiring challenges
With more people using online banking, these breaches highlight how tough it is for banks to keep up with cyber threats.
Even though Bank of Baroda is spending big on tech upgrades and hiring plans, experts say issues like old-school hiring rules make it hard to get top tech talent.
Right now, the bank's priority is investigating what happened and rebuilding customer trust, a reminder that strong cybersecurity matters more than ever.