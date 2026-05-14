Bank of Baroda to double balance sheet in 5 years

Bank of Baroda assets up 75%

In just five years, Bank of Baroda's assets jumped 75% to ₹21 trillion ($219 billion), beating growth at SBI and Punjab National Bank.

The push for bigger banks also matches Prime Minister Modi's vision for India as a developed economy by 2047.

Right now, only SBI and HDFC Bank make it into the world's top 100 by total assets, while China and the US still lead the pack.