Bank of Baroda's profit dips 8% in Q2 FY26 Oct 31, 2025

Bank of Baroda saw its net profit drop by 8.2% this quarter, landing at ₹4,809 crore compared to last year.

Still, the bank managed to boost its net interest income by nearly 3%, and actually improved its asset quality—bad loans (NPAs) fell a bit to 2.16%.

So while profits slipped, the bank kept things steady on other fronts.