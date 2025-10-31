Next Article
Bank of Baroda's profit dips 8% in Q2 FY26
Bank of Baroda saw its net profit drop by 8.2% this quarter, landing at ₹4,809 crore compared to last year.
Still, the bank managed to boost its net interest income by nearly 3%, and actually improved its asset quality—bad loans (NPAs) fell a bit to 2.16%.
So while profits slipped, the bank kept things steady on other fronts.
Loans and deposits see solid growth
Even with lower profits, Bank of Baroda saw solid growth in both loans and deposits.
Domestic advances jumped over 11%, and deposits weren't far behind.
Retail lending—like home and auto loans—also picked up pace, along with a healthy rise in savings (CASA) accounts.
The bank's capital position remains strong too, showing it's still on solid ground despite some bumps in profit.