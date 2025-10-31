Banks shift to ".bank.in" domain to boost cybersecurity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a new directive, mandating all banks to migrate their official websites to the ".bank.in" domain. The move, which comes into effect today, is aimed at bolstering cybersecurity and shielding customers from phishing attacks. It also seeks to enhance trust in digital banking services across the country.

Domain exclusivity Transitioning to '.bank.in' As per the new rule, only banks regulated by the RBI will be able to register and use this exclusive ".bank.in" domain. This means that from today, customers visiting their bank's website will see a new URL ending with ".bank.in." Leading private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have already completed this transition.

Cybersecurity concerns Addressing online threats The RBI's directive comes in the wake of a surge in online payment fraud and counterfeit banking websites. The new domain will provide a verified digital identity for Indian banks, making it easier for users to identify genuine portals from fake ones. The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will be the sole registrar for this new domain, approved by the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

URL updates New URLs for leading banks Here are the new official bank URLs after the RBI mandate: ICICI Bank: https://www.icici.bank.in/, HDFC Bank: https://www.hdfc.bank.in/, Axis Bank: https://www.axis.bank.in/, Kotak Mahindra Bank: https://www.kotak.bank.in/en/home.html All existing services remain accessible, and old website links will automatically redirect to these new domain addresses.