Bank of England rate talk lifts British pound near $1.3632

Some experts think the pound's rally might not last.

Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING, says if the BoE doesn't deliver on rate hikes, we could see the euro gain at least 2% in the coming months against sterling.

Meanwhile, with government debt growing, the UK just announced a £10 billion investment in affordable housing for London renters, leaving investors curious if new taxes or more borrowing are on the table ahead of October's budget.