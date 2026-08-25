Bank of England rate talk lifts British pound near $1.3632
Business
The British pound is climbing, near a six-month high against the US dollar at $1.3632, thanks to talk of the Bank of England possibly raising interest rates to fight stubborn inflation.
Strong UK economic data have helped boost confidence, but not everyone's convinced things will keep trending up.
Experts and investors doubt pound rally
Some experts think the pound's rally might not last.
Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING, says if the BoE doesn't deliver on rate hikes, we could see the euro gain at least 2% in the coming months against sterling.
Meanwhile, with government debt growing, the UK just announced a £10 billion investment in affordable housing for London renters, leaving investors curious if new taxes or more borrowing are on the table ahead of October's budget.