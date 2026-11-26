Bank of England warns on $300 billion AI borrowing risk
The Bank of England is sounding the alarm about rising financial risks as AI giants plan to borrow over $300 billion this year.
Investors are getting jittery, with share prices on major indices down by around 4-6% over the past three months because people aren't sure if these huge AI investments will actually pay off.
Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are adding to the uncertainty.
BoE warns mortgages could rise
The Bank of England also says that if interest rates go up, around 6.5 million UK households could see their mortgage payments rise, putting extra pressure on budgets.
They're urging tech companies to deliver real results from their AI bets, since both investors and regular folks need a bit more stability right now.