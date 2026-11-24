Rates change based on your age and the type of deposit you pick:

callable FDs let you withdraw early but offer slightly lower returns, starting from ₹10,000 up to just under ₹3 crore.

Non-callable FDs lock in your money for the full 500 days but pay more, up to 7% for regular folks and 7.5% for seniors.

Heads up: interest earned is taxable, so actual returns may vary, and this offer won't last forever.