Bank of India raises 500-day Akshay FD interest rates
Bank of India just bumped up interest rates for its 500-day Akshay Fixed Deposit scheme.
Super-senior citizens (80+) can score up to 7.65% per year on non-callable deposits of more than ₹1 crore and less than ₹3 crore.
For everyone else, regular customers get 6.85%, and seniors (60+) get 7.35% on callable deposits.
Callable Akshay FDs pay lower rates
Rates change based on your age and the type of deposit you pick:
callable FDs let you withdraw early but offer slightly lower returns, starting from ₹10,000 up to just under ₹3 crore.
Non-callable FDs lock in your money for the full 500 days but pay more, up to 7% for regular folks and 7.5% for seniors.
Heads up: interest earned is taxable, so actual returns may vary, and this offer won't last forever.