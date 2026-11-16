Bank of India waives processing fees on home-and-four-wheeler loans

Thinking about a new home or car? Bank of India is dropping all processing fees for eligible home and four-wheeler loans from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

You'll need a CIBIL score of at least 725 for eligible home loans, while eligible new vehicle loans are available to eligible non-individual borrowers with an external credit rating of BBB and above, or CMR-3 and better, and electric four-wheeler loans are available irrespective of the applicant's CIBIL personal score, to get in on this deal.