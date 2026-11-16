Bank of India waives processing fees on home-and-four-wheeler loans
Thinking about a new home or car? Bank of India is dropping all processing fees for eligible home and four-wheeler loans from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.
You'll need a CIBIL score of at least 725 for eligible home loans, while eligible new vehicle loans are available to eligible non-individual borrowers with an external credit rating of BBB and above, or CMR-3 and better, and electric four-wheeler loans are available irrespective of the applicant's CIBIL personal score, to get in on this deal.
Smart home star Diamond electric-four-wheeler incentives
This waiver isn't just for standard home loans: it includes options like Smart Home and Star Diamond Home Loans, plus incentives for electric four-wheeler loans to help lower your upfront costs.
Existing offers under schemes like PMAY 2.0 Urban are still around too.
If you want details or want to check if you qualify, head over to your nearest Bank of India branch or their website: just remember the usual terms and conditions apply.