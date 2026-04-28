Bank of Japan holds rate at 0.75% amid Iran conflict

Ueda raises inflation forecast trims growth

Governor Kazuo Ueda and his team now expect core inflation to hit 2.8% this fiscal year, a bit higher than before, but they've lowered their growth forecast from 1% to just 0.5%.

After the announcement, Japan's yen got a slight boost against the dollar.

Many analysts think a rate hike could come by June, and there is talk that Japan's Finance Ministry might step in if currency swings get too wild.