Bank of Japan holds rate at 0.75% amid Iran conflict
Business
Japan's central bank just decided to leave its main interest rate at 0.75%, sticking with the plan most experts expected.
The move comes as the BOJ tries to steer through global tensions, like the conflict in Iran, and rising energy costs, all while facing some internal debate about whether it is time to tighten things up.
Ueda raises inflation forecast trims growth
Governor Kazuo Ueda and his team now expect core inflation to hit 2.8% this fiscal year, a bit higher than before, but they've lowered their growth forecast from 1% to just 0.5%.
After the announcement, Japan's yen got a slight boost against the dollar.
Many analysts think a rate hike could come by June, and there is talk that Japan's Finance Ministry might step in if currency swings get too wild.