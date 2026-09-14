Bank of Japan's Koji Nakamura warns of rising inflation risks
Japan's prices are getting more unpredictable thanks to things like a weak yen, pricier imports, and supply hiccups.
During a conference on monetary policy in May, Executive Director Koji Nakamura pointed out that these factors could quickly change how people feel about inflation and what the central bank does next.
With fuel costs climbing and the yen struggling, there is real concern that inflation could shoot past the BOJ's 2% goal.
BOJ raises main rate to 1%
To handle these pressures, Japan's central bank bumped up its main interest rate to 1% in June, the highest it has been in over 30 years.
This is not just about today; they are also watching long-term shifts like fewer workers driving up wages.
Japan is not alone here. Other major economies are reassessing interest rates amid renewed inflation pressures.