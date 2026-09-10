Bank of Maharashtra, ScoreMe Solutions team up for AI lending
Bank of Maharashtra just teamed up with fintech firm ScoreMe Solutions to make applying for business loans a lot smoother.
Using AI and machine learning, the bank wants to speed up credit checks for small businesses, cut down on dropped applications, and make the whole customer experience more seamless, all part of their EASE 9.0 digital push.
New system spots application drop offs
The new system uses data-driven tools to help decide who gets a loan, but keeps humans in the loop for final calls.
It will also spot where applicants tend to quit mid-application and address those pain points, so getting a loan isn't such a hassle.
The partnership was announced at Global FinTech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, showing the bank's commitment to modernizing while keeping strong governance front and center.