Bank of Scotland to close last branches in Nairn, Dingwall
Business
Bank of Scotland is set to shut down 13 branches across Scotland by 2026, including the last banks in Nairn and Dingwall.
Most closures will happen early next year, with the final two wrapping up in October.
This shift is part of the bank's move toward online services, but it means some towns will be left without any local branch.
Local leaders urge bank to rethink decision
Local leaders like Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and MP Graham Leadbitter are urging the bank to rethink its decision, saying rural communities depend on these branches for everyday needs.
Bank of Scotland says staff will be offered new roles.
Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group is also closing dozens more Lloyds and Halifax branches as more people switch to digital banking.