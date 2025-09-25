Bank of Scotland to close last branches in Nairn, Dingwall Business Sep 25, 2025

Bank of Scotland is set to shut down 13 branches across Scotland by 2026, including the last banks in Nairn and Dingwall.

Most closures will happen early next year, with the final two wrapping up in October.

This shift is part of the bank's move toward online services, but it means some towns will be left without any local branch.