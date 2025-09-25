Starbucks to close unprofitable stores, lay off 900 employees

Sales have been slipping for 6 quarters straight

Niccol says the focus is on making Starbucks a better hangout spot—think more seating and charging outlets at 1,000 revamped stores to encourage longer stays.

Starbucks is also simplifying its menu and rolling out sugar-free and protein-packed drinks to reduce wait times and better match changing consumer tastes.

Still, sales have been slipping for six quarters straight, so it's a wait-and-see on whether these changes will turn things around.