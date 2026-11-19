IDBI Bank is a profitable institution with total deposits of around ₹3.5 lakh crore and advances of ₹2.5 lakh crore, amounting to a business of ₹6 lakh crore.

The government, along with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), holds 94% in IDBI Bank and plans to sell 60% to Fairfax.

Union leaders have expressed their concerns over this move, saying "swadeshi bank will become a videshi bank. The decision to sell bank to a foreign investor is totally unwarranted."