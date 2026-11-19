3 unions call for strike over IDBI Bank privatization
What's the story
Three major bank unions, the All India Bank Employees's Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), have called for a solidarity strike on December 3. The move is in support of IDBI Bank employees and officers who are protesting against the government's decision to sell its stake in the bank.
Financial overview
Union leaders express concerns over government decision
IDBI Bank is a profitable institution with total deposits of around ₹3.5 lakh crore and advances of ₹2.5 lakh crore, amounting to a business of ₹6 lakh crore.
The government, along with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), holds 94% in IDBI Bank and plans to sell 60% to Fairfax.
Union leaders have expressed their concerns over this move, saying "swadeshi bank will become a videshi bank. The decision to sell bank to a foreign investor is totally unwarranted."
Privatization concerns
Privatization risks people's savings
The union leaders have warned that the privatization and sale of banks to private entities could jeopardize people's savings.
They stressed that public sector banks are a safety net for people's savings, citing instances of mismanagement in private banks leading to losses for the public.
"All these failed private banks were then taken over by public sector banks." they said.
Public sector significance
Public sector banks as safety nets for savings
The union leaders also underscored the importance of public sector banks in safeguarding people's savings.
They said, "Banks represent the precious savings of the people, and privatization and selling banks to private hands amounts to handing over the huge savings."
They believe that these deposits, which exceed ₹250 lakh crore, are social capital that should be used for further economic development and progress of the nation.