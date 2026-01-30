Bank unions to join nationwide strike against labor codes
Business
Major bank unions like AIBEA and AIBOA are joining a countrywide strike on February 12, 2026, teaming up with central trade unions to protest the government's new labor codes.
These codes, rolled out last November, unions say make it tougher for workers to organize and easier for companies to fire employees or hire on short-term contracts.
Unions demand 5-day work week for bank staff
Unions say the new rules threaten job security and weaken workers' rights.
They're also pushing for a five-day work week in banks—just like RBI and LIC staff already have—and better benefits like pension-related measures and improved terms for contract workers.
Unions say the action may disrupt banking services and other sectors.