Banks and housing finance companies revise home loan interest rates
Business
Thinking about buying your own place? Banks and housing finance companies just updated their home loan interest rates as of October 30, 2026.
Axis Bank's floating rates now range from 8% to 9.1%, while Bank of Baroda starts even lower at 7.4%.
HDFC Bank covers a wide span, with rates between 8% and a steep 13.45%.
Axis Bank fixed 14% IDBI 10.9-12%
If you prefer fixed rates for predictable payments, Axis Bank has a flat 14%, and IDBI Bank ranges from 10.9% to 12%.
Among housing finance companies, Tata Capital's floating rate starts at 8%, Sundaram Home Finance Ltd* starts at 8.65%, and LIC Housing Finance offers fixed options between 10% and 10.25%.
With so many choices out there, it's smart to compare before locking in your dream home deal!