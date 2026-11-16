Banks and insurers lead defenses as AI attacks grow cheaper

Retailers and consumer brands aren't far behind: they're using AI to spot weak spots and tighten up who gets access to what.

Huge hacks like the $6.3 billion Binance theft (which used social engineering and compromised AI tools) have made the risks impossible to ignore.

IBM's 2026 report says AI-driven attacks jumped 56%, with average data breaches now costing nearly $5 million, so it's no surprise that most organizations plan to boost their security spending this year.