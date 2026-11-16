Banks and insurers lead defenses as AI attacks grow cheaper
With AI-powered cyberattacks getting smarter and cheaper, companies everywhere are stepping up their digital defenses.
Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh told Reuters that banks and insurance firms are leading this charge, thanks to bigger tech budgets and strict rules.
Retailers use AI to tighten access
Retailers and consumer brands aren't far behind: they're using AI to spot weak spots and tighten up who gets access to what.
Huge hacks like the $6.3 billion Binance theft (which used social engineering and compromised AI tools) have made the risks impossible to ignore.
IBM's 2026 report says AI-driven attacks jumped 56%, with average data breaches now costing nearly $5 million, so it's no surprise that most organizations plan to boost their security spending this year.