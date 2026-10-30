Banks offer higher FD rates: DCB Bank at 7.4%

Thinking about putting some money aside? A bunch of banks now offer fixed-deposit (FD) interest rates, which means you can earn a bit more on your savings.

DCB Bank is now offering a solid 7.4% for 1- to 2-year FDs, while Axis Bank's new rate is 6.6%.

Indian Bank and Central Bank of India have also set their rates at 6.8% and 6.75%, so there are plenty of choices if you're looking to park your cash safely.