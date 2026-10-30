Banks offer higher FD rates: DCB Bank at 7.4%
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Thinking about putting some money aside? A bunch of banks now offer fixed-deposit (FD) interest rates, which means you can earn a bit more on your savings.
DCB Bank is now offering a solid 7.4% for 1- to 2-year FDs, while Axis Bank's new rate is 6.6%.
Indian Bank and Central Bank of India have also set their rates at 6.8% and 6.75%, so there are plenty of choices if you're looking to park your cash safely.
DBS Bank FD 6.5% 1-5 years
If you're curious about other options, foreign player DBS Bank has a steady 6.5% rate for one to five years.
Punjab & Sind Bank offers 6.9% for 1 to 2 years, and City Union Bank offers 7.3% for 1 to 2 years and 2 to 3 years.
As always, it's smart to double-check the latest details with your bank before locking in an FD. Rates can change fast!