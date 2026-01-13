Banks push back on Anil Ambani's court win Business Jan 13, 2026

Three banks are challenging a Bombay High Court order that gave Anil Ambani interim relief in a financial dispute.

The court had paused action on Ambani's accounts based on a 2020 forensic audit report cited by the banks as alleging fund misuse, but Ambani argued that the forensic audit report flouted the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new 2024 fraud guidelines.

Now, the banks want the decision reviewed, arguing that not staying the order could lead to "disastrous" consequences.