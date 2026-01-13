ED nabs man posing as bureaucrat in massive Heera Gold scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kalyan Banerjee in Secunderabad for pretending to be a government consultant and meddling with their investigation into the ₹5,978 crore Heera Gold ponzi scheme.
This scam, run by Nowhera Shaik, promised sky-high 36% annual returns and ended up cheating thousands of investors.
What Banerjee did—and what happens next:
Banerjee was allegedly paid by Shaik to bribe and threaten ED officers, trying to delay property auctions and block the probe.
During searches at his place, officials found WhatsApp chats showing he was helping Shaik mess with the investigation and sell off crime-linked properties.
After confessing to impersonating a bureaucrat on Shaik's orders, Banerjee has now been sent to judicial custody until January 23 as the case moves forward.