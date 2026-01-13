ED nabs man posing as bureaucrat in massive Heera Gold scam

What Banerjee did—and what happens next:

Banerjee was allegedly paid by Shaik to bribe and threaten ED officers, trying to delay property auctions and block the probe.

During searches at his place, officials found WhatsApp chats showing he was helping Shaik mess with the investigation and sell off crime-linked properties.

After confessing to impersonating a bureaucrat on Shaik's orders, Banerjee has now been sent to judicial custody until January 23 as the case moves forward.