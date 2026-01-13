TCS's Q3: Revenue up, profits down—here's what's going on

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just posted a 5% jump in revenue for the third quarter, hitting ₹67,087cr and beating estimates. But it wasn't all good news—net profit actually dropped 14% to ₹10,657cr. So, while the money coming in grew, actual earnings took a hit.

What else changed? Margins steady, jobs down Even with more revenue, TCS kept its operating margin flat at 25.2%.

But there was a noticeable cut in staff—over 11,000 fewer employees this quarter.

HCLTech saw smaller job cuts too. It's part of a bigger trend across IT companies right now.

AI is booming—and so are big deals On the bright side, TCS landed contracts worth $9.3 billion and saw its AI-related revenue soar by over 17% to $1.8 billion for the year.

HCLTech also reported solid growth in core earnings but faced some restructuring costs.