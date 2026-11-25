Banks see AI productivity gains but little profit impact
AI has definitely helped banks work faster, but it hasn't really fattened their wallets.
According to a McKinsey report, 80% of respondents in McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey reported individual productivity gains from AI, but only 6% actually attributed a significant share of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to it.
The main takeaway? Just adding AI isn't enough: banks need to rethink how they work if they want real financial gains.
Data preparation and workflow redesign lag
Turns out, speeding up tasks by 60% doesn't mean much if old workflows stay the same.
Nearly half of banking executives say getting data ready is still a huge challenge, even bigger than the tech itself.
Plus, only about a quarter of companies using generative AI have actually redesigned processes or roles to get the most out of it.
For real results, McKinsey suggests focusing on things like cutting costs and managing risks, not just saving time.