AI has definitely helped banks work faster, but it hasn't really fattened their wallets.

According to a McKinsey report, 80% of respondents in McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey reported individual productivity gains from AI, but only 6% actually attributed a significant share of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to it.

The main takeaway? Just adding AI isn't enough: banks need to rethink how they work if they want real financial gains.