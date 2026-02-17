Banks want RBI to change ATM power-off fraud compensation rules

Banks say these quick payouts are being misused

Banks say these quick payout rules are being misused as ATM power-off scams rise—Pune alone lost ₹2 crore from 50 ATMs.

They want exceptions for suspected fraud so compensation isn't automatic.

Even though banking fraud cases have reportedly dropped, the total money stolen has shot up over 200%.

Plus, with fewer ATMs and security guards no longer required round-the-clock at all ATMs after a Supreme Court ruling in 2025, banks say this is making these machines easier targets for scammers.