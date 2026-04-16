BankSathi, GoodScore and Credgenics use AI to reduce loan rejections

Lenders still step in despite AI

Even with all the new AI tools, lenders still need to step in when borrowers default since banks rely on some manual processes that tech hasn't replaced yet.

Startups like Paisabazaar are already using AI to analyze borrowers' credit histories and provide AI-led video score reports, and BankSathi's recent $2.3 million funding shows investors believe tech can make a real difference, but there's still room for more innovation.