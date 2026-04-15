Barclays: Automation could cut food delivery to $1 per order

Barclays: 10% autonomous deliveries by 2035

Barclays expects autonomous deliveries to jump from less than 1% of orders now to 10% by 2035.

Early movers like DoorDash and Meituan are set for quick wins, while Uber and Prosus are also in a good spot.

In the longer run, companies like Delivery Hero, its Middle East unit Talabat, and Grab (who are testing out automation in different markets) could see big benefits too as these changes roll out.