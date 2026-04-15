Barclays: Automation could cut food delivery to $1 per order
Food delivery might get a lot cheaper over the long term; Barclays says costs could drop to just $1 per order as robots and drones become more common.
Right now, autonomous deliveries cost about $5 to $7 (already less than regular delivery), but as tech improves, that price could fall even further, boosting profits for food delivery companies by billions each year.
Barclays: 10% autonomous deliveries by 2035
Barclays expects autonomous deliveries to jump from less than 1% of orders now to 10% by 2035.
Early movers like DoorDash and Meituan are set for quick wins, while Uber and Prosus are also in a good spot.
In the longer run, companies like Delivery Hero, its Middle East unit Talabat, and Grab (who are testing out automation in different markets) could see big benefits too as these changes roll out.