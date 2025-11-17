Baroda BNP Paribas Fund nearly triples investor wealth in 5 years
The Baroda BNP Paribas Large and Midcap Fund has seriously rewarded its investors—turning ₹1 lakh at launch into about ₹2.75 lakh by October 2025.
Even a steady SIP of ₹10,000 per month since the start would now be worth around ₹9.6 lakh, showing just how much the fund has grown.
How the fund pulled it off
Managed by Chief Investment Officer-Equity Sanjay Chawla and Senior Analyst Kirtan Mehta, the fund outpaced its benchmark with a strong three-year return of 17.08% (compared to the benchmark's 13.9%).
The team keeps over half its money in large-cap stocks and about 45% in mid- and small-caps, focusing on sectors like consumer discretionary, IT, and financials while staying cautious with materials.
Assets managed have crossed ₹1,500 crore—a big milestone for this category.