The fund invests in a range of stocks and sectors using detailed research, while the debt side sticks to high-quality bonds and manages interest rate changes smartly.

You can start with just ₹1,000 (or a SIP from ₹500).

CEO Madhu Nair says the goal is to offer investors exposure to both asset classes through an actively managed allocation strategy, so it could be a fit if you want both growth and stability in your portfolio.

The team includes Silky Jain and Kirtan Mehta (equity) plus Prashant Pimple and Vikram Pamnani (debt).