Baroda BNP Paribas launches balanced hybrid fund with 40-60% allocation
Baroda BNP Paribas just rolled out its Balanced Hybrid Fund, an open-ended option that mixes 40% to 60% equity and debt investments.
Subscriptions are open from November 25 to December 8, with the fund aiming to balance risk and reward by adjusting its mix based on market conditions.
Active allocation strategy, ₹1,000 minimum
The fund invests in a range of stocks and sectors using detailed research, while the debt side sticks to high-quality bonds and manages interest rate changes smartly.
You can start with just ₹1,000 (or a SIP from ₹500).
CEO Madhu Nair says the goal is to offer investors exposure to both asset classes through an actively managed allocation strategy, so it could be a fit if you want both growth and stability in your portfolio.
The team includes Silky Jain and Kirtan Mehta (equity) plus Prashant Pimple and Vikram Pamnani (debt).