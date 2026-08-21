Barracuda Networks opens 5 Cybersecurity Centres of Excellence in Karnataka

Barracuda Networks just opened five new Cybersecurity Centres of Excellence across Karnataka, teaming up with engineering colleges in Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Tumkuru, Mysuru, and Moodbidri.

The goal? To give students hands-on experience through workshops, labs, internships, and exposure to real-world security challenges, helping bridge the gap between what's taught in class and what the industry actually needs.