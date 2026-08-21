Barracuda Networks opens 5 Cybersecurity Centres of Excellence in Karnataka
Business
Barracuda Networks just opened five new Cybersecurity Centres of Excellence across Karnataka, teaming up with engineering colleges in Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Tumkuru, Mysuru, and Moodbidri.
The goal? To give students hands-on experience through workshops, labs, internships, and exposure to real-world security challenges, helping bridge the gap between what's taught in class and what the industry actually needs.
Barracuda Networks addresses India cybersecurity shortfall
These centers come at a time when India faces a big shortage of cybersecurity professionals, an estimated 39,000 positions unfilled in 2026.
By focusing on tier-two and tier-three cities and working closely with students and local businesses, Barracuda hopes to boost awareness and build up practical skills where they're needed most.