Battery Smart boosts revenue by 52% to ₹249 crore

Battery Smart, a Gurugram-based startup making battery swaps easy for gig workers and commercial drivers of electric rickshaws and two-wheelers, just boosted its revenue by 52% to ₹249 crore in FY25. A key driver was expansion to over 1,500 swap stations across more than 50 Indian cities, alongside partnerships and increased adoption among gig workers.

Gig workers drive demand Instead of going solo, Battery Smart teams up with local businesses to run their stations—providing batteries and training so the network grows fast.

Nearly 90,000 drivers now use their service, most of them gig workers or three-wheeler operators.

Total income (including other sources) hit ₹279 crore this year.

Operating break-even reached Even though costs jumped with all this growth—operating expenses reached ₹306 crore—Battery Smart managed to hit operating break-even and turn EBITDA positive.

Backed by $192 million from big investors like Tiger Global, they're set on scaling up even further.