Bay raises 50L/cr to help companies run secure AI agents
Bay, a young Israeli startup, has pulled in $50 million in funding after less than a year of working in secrecy with dozens of companies.
Its big idea? Helping companies use AI agents to handle important tasks without losing control or risking security.
Funding fuels Bay's US Europe expansion
The funding (led by Battery Ventures, with YL Ventures and Striker Venture Partners) will help Bay grow its teams across the US and Europe.
It's already working with brands like Micron, Peloton, ClickUp, and Wix, and now plans to use the funding to expand its product and engineering teams, as well as its sales, marketing and customer teams in the US and Europe.