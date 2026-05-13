Bayer's FarmRise app reaches over 50L farmers in India
FarmRise, Bayer's farming app, has reached over 5 million registered farmers in India, pretty impressive!
It's designed for Indian farmers and packs everything from crop advice and weather updates to mandi prices and info on government schemes.
With support for nine or more Indian languages and a simple interface, it's made tech feel less intimidating.
Plus, its anti-counterfeit scan feature has helped farmers check more than 10 million products for authenticity.
FarmRise One marketplace and digital tools
Beyond the app, Bayer runs FarmRise One — a marketplace connecting over 200,000 farmers and over 500 Farmer Producer Organizations to inputs, credit, and buyers.
Their Alivio platform offers plot-specific insights and weather risk tips.
And if you're curious or need quick help, FarmRise's AI chatbot (launched last year) has already answered 25,000 farmer questions.
There's even a WhatsApp bot called Ask Deena that guides rice growers on sustainable practices.
All these tools are part of Bayer's push to blend real-world farming know-how with digital support for India's agriculture scene.