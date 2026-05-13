Bayer's FarmRise app reaches over 50L farmers in India

FarmRise One marketplace and digital tools

Beyond the app, Bayer runs FarmRise One — a marketplace connecting over 200,000 farmers and over 500 Farmer Producer Organizations to inputs, credit, and buyers.

Their Alivio platform offers plot-specific insights and weather risk tips.

And if you're curious or need quick help, FarmRise's AI chatbot (launched last year) has already answered 25,000 farmer questions.

There's even a WhatsApp bot called Ask Deena that guides rice growers on sustainable practices.

All these tools are part of Bayer's push to blend real-world farming know-how with digital support for India's agriculture scene.