BBC to cut up to 2,000 jobs, save £500m

BBC plans 10% cuts, leadership change

The BBC plans to shrink its budget by 10% by 2029, with most cuts kicking in from April 2027.

There's also a leadership shake-up: former Google executive Matt Brittin is set to step in as director general after Tim Davie and Deborah Turness stepped down following a documentary controversy.

Meanwhile, how the BBC gets its funding (a £180 annual license fee) is under review as the government looks for ways to keep it sustainable for the future.