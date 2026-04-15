BBC to cut up to 2,000 jobs, save £500m
Business
Big changes are coming to the BBC: up to 2,000 jobs will be cut over the next two years as the broadcaster looks to save £500 million.
This is its largest round of layoffs in more than 10 years, driven by rising costs and ongoing money pressures like inflation and debates around the license fee.
BBC plans 10% cuts, leadership change
The BBC plans to shrink its budget by 10% by 2029, with most cuts kicking in from April 2027.
There's also a leadership shake-up: former Google executive Matt Brittin is set to step in as director general after Tim Davie and Deborah Turness stepped down following a documentary controversy.
Meanwhile, how the BBC gets its funding (a £180 annual license fee) is under review as the government looks for ways to keep it sustainable for the future.