BBVA just gave all 120,000 staff ChatGPT access—here's why it matters
Business
Spain's BBVA is rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to every one of its 120,000 employees worldwide, up from just 11,000 before.
After a pilot where staff saved nearly three hours a week on routine work and created thousands of custom GPTs, the bank decided to go all in.
This is now one of the biggest AI rollouts in global finance.
Why you should care
BBVA isn't just handing out AI tools—they're teaming up with OpenAI to build banking-specific models and smarter digital assistants for better customer service.
As OpenAI's Sam Altman suggests, bringing AI into core products could seriously level up how banks work.
If this takes off, expect other banks to follow—and that could mean big changes for how we all experience banking.