BBVA just gave all 120,000 staff ChatGPT access—here's why it matters Business Dec 12, 2025

Spain's BBVA is rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to every one of its 120,000 employees worldwide, up from just 11,000 before.

After a pilot where staff saved nearly three hours a week on routine work and created thousands of custom GPTs, the bank decided to go all in.

This is now one of the biggest AI rollouts in global finance.