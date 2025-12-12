Union Budget 2026: How does Nirmala Sitharaman get it ready?

Behind the scenes: From planning to 'halwa'

Here's how it works: The DEA asks all ministries and departments for their spending and income estimates. These numbers are reviewed to set financial strategy and figure out the budget deficit.

Big allocation decisions sometimes go all the way up to the Prime Minister or Cabinet.

Before anything goes public, there are chats with key stakeholders to set priorities.

It all leads up to the famous 'halwa' ceremony (yes, actual dessert!), which kicks off printing before Parliament debates and approves India's new fiscal plan.