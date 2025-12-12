Indian startups raise $375 million this week, up 15% YoY

A big chunk of this week's action came from Harness, a San Francisco-based software delivery platform, which secured $240 million in Series E funding. Goldman Sachs Alternatives led with $200 million, joined by IVP, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures chipping in another $40 million. This boost brings Harness's valuation to a hefty $5.5 billion.

What makes Harness stand out?

Harness uses AI to automate everything after you write code—testing, deployment, security checks—you name it.

Over 1,000 enterprise customers rely on their tools worldwide.

With features like AI agents and a reliable orchestration engine, Harness expects its annual recurring revenue to top $250 million this year with more than 50% growth on the horizon.