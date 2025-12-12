Fidelity grabs 6.3% of Meesho in blockbuster IPO

Meesho's IPO: Massive demand, big debut

Meesho's IPO was oversubscribed 79 times—talk about hype! Shares listed on December 10 at a strong premium, pushing Meesho's market cap to nearly ₹77,000 crore.

By Friday, shares closed at ₹165.2 on the BSE. Fidelity's stake is now worth around ₹3,155 crore based on the issue price.