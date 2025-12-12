Next Article
Fidelity grabs 6.3% of Meesho in blockbuster IPO
Business
Fidelity International just picked up a 6.3% slice of Meesho during the company's hugely popular IPO, scoring over 284 million shares as the offer ran from December 3 to 5 with prices set between ₹105 and ₹111 each.
Meesho's IPO: Massive demand, big debut
Meesho's IPO was oversubscribed 79 times—talk about hype! Shares listed on December 10 at a strong premium, pushing Meesho's market cap to nearly ₹77,000 crore.
By Friday, shares closed at ₹165.2 on the BSE. Fidelity's stake is now worth around ₹3,155 crore based on the issue price.
What makes Meesho stand out?
Meesho runs an asset-light e-commerce platform focused on affordable shopping for India's smaller cities and towns.
By helping sellers connect with buyers, Meesho has established its presence in India's crowded online shopping scene.