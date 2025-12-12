Cognizant to build ₹1,600cr campus in Visakhapatnam

Construction starts in 2026, with the first phase ready by early 2029 for about 3,000 people. Cognizant aims for further expansion beyond its initial phases; while some officials hope it could eventually reach capacities of up to a 20,000-seat capacity in future years and include AI labs, digital engineering spaces, and eco-friendly systems.

Interim center & government perks

While the main site is being built, Cognizant will open an interim center at Rushikonda by early 2026 for up to 1,000 people—focusing on AI and cloud tech.

The Andhra Pradesh government is backing this move with land at just ₹0.99 per acre plus annual employee incentives.

This could mean thousands of new tech jobs and put Vizag on the map as India's next big IT hub.