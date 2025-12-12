RBI Deputy Governor throws shade on stablecoins, backs digital rupee

Quick catch-up:

The RBI has long argued that cryptocurrencies without backing have no real value or issuer.

Even though stablecoins are tied to assets, Sankar says they risk replacing local currency and could cause policy headaches.

Instead, the RBI is focusing on India's own digital rupee (e-rupee), which has already seen over 10 crore transactions in two years and is expected to make cross-border payments easier.