Next Article
Cabinet nods to 'CoalSETU' for flexible coal linkages, exports
Business
India's Cabinet just greenlit CoalSETU—a new policy making it easier for local industries to get long-term coal supplies through auctions.
Companies can use this coal for their own needs, processing, sell it to other players within India, or even export up to half of it.
Why should you care?
CoalSETU is all about making the most of India's massive coal reserves after a record-breaking production year.
It aims to cut down on imports, help businesses run smoother, and open up more chances for exporting Indian coal.
Plus, it keeps supporting private players and commercial mining—so it's a big step toward a more self-reliant energy future.