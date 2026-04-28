Noida International Airport might let you fly from June

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has approved the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) for the upcoming international airport in Noida . This is a major step toward making the airport operationally ready. The approval indicates that the security framework and procedures of Noida International Airport Ltd are in line with regulatory requirements.

Operational readiness Preparations focused on ensuring safe and seamless start With BCAS's approval, commercial operations at Noida International Airport are expected to begin in the first week of June. However, this is subject to final coordination with the airline partners. "We will now work closely with airlines and partners to finalize a mutually aligned date for the commencement of commercial operations," NIA said in a statement. The company emphasized that preparations are focused on ensuring a safe and seamless start.

Security measures What is ASP? The ASP is a comprehensive security blueprint approved by regulators, which every airport must have before starting its operations. It includes passenger and baggage screening protocols, access control and perimeter security measures, deployment of security personnel and surveillance systems, as well as response mechanisms for threats and emergencies. The approval of ASP by BCAS is must and indicates that the airport meets prescribed aviation security norms.

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