The problem started with a 2024 deal where Foxconn agreed to rent 700 apartments until July 2026, whether or not anyone lived there.

But they missed a payment in May 2025 and didn't agree to appoint an arbitrator.

Now, about half a dozen vendors in India are experiencing payment delays, and at least four vendors other than BCD have been waiting for several months to over a year, and if things don't get resolved soon, insolvency proceedings could be next, though that rarely push a company into bankruptcy.