BCD Emprasa LLP takes Foxconn India to NCLT over $15.3 million
Foxconn's India branch is facing heat for not paying several vendors on time.
One company, BCD Emprasa LLP, has taken them to the National Company Law Tribunal over about $15.3 million in unpaid dues.
This mess comes as Foxconn is competing with Tata Electronics for a bigger role in Apple's supply chain.
Indian vendors face Foxconn payment delays
The problem started with a 2024 deal where Foxconn agreed to rent 700 apartments until July 2026, whether or not anyone lived there.
But they missed a payment in May 2025 and didn't agree to appoint an arbitrator.
Now, about half a dozen vendors in India are experiencing payment delays, and at least four vendors other than BCD have been waiting for several months to over a year, and if things don't get resolved soon, insolvency proceedings could be next, though that rarely push a company into bankruptcy.