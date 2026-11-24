BCG: India tops Asia-Pacific workplace AI use, saves 15 hours
A new BCG report says India tops the Asia-Pacific region in workplace AI use: an impressive 96% of Indian employees are using AI daily or several times a week.
Thanks to this, they're saving about 15 hours each week (way above the Asia-Pacific average of 9.4 hours).
That's a lot more time for things beyond just routine work.
Indian employees prioritize strategy, training lacking
Most Indian employees are spending their saved time on strategic projects (61% do this versus 44% Asia-Pacific average), but only 38% have strong strategic clarity on AI.
Training is still catching up: just 42% said their AI training is sufficient, though most workplaces (59%) have set some ground rules for working alongside AI.
There's clearly room for better training and smarter ways to team up with tech.