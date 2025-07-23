BD Industries's ₹45.36cr IPO opens next week—key details here Business Jul 23, 2025

BD Industries, the Pune-based maker of molded plastic parts, is opening its IPO on July 30 and closing it on August 1.

Shares are priced at ₹102-108 each, with plans to raise ₹45.36 crore by offering 42 lakh shares.

If you're eyeing a piece, allotment happens on August 4 and trading kicks off on BSE SME from August 6.