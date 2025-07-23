BD Industries's ₹45.36cr IPO opens next week—key details here
BD Industries, the Pune-based maker of molded plastic parts, is opening its IPO on July 30 and closing it on August 1.
Shares are priced at ₹102-108 each, with plans to raise ₹45.36 crore by offering 42 lakh shares.
If you're eyeing a piece, allotment happens on August 4 and trading kicks off on BSE SME from August 6.
What does the company do?
Founded in 1984, BD Industries supplies plastic components like fuel tanks for cars and industrial machines.
The money raised will help pay off debt, boost working capital, and support its subsidiary (which gets ₹24.3 crore).
Aryaman Financial Services is running the show as lead manager.
Profits up 156% in the fiscal year ended March 2025
The company's profits jumped 156% in the fiscal year ended March 2025 to ₹8.1 crore, while revenue shot up nearly 52% to ₹82.4 crore—showing strong demand in both auto and industrial sectors as they look ahead to more growth post-IPO.
```