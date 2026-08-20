Behari Lal Engineering debut shares jump over 6% on NSE
Business
Behari Lal Engineering just made a splashy entry into the stock market, with shares jumping over 6% to ₹533.50 on the NSE today.
The stock opened way above its IPO price of ₹285, giving early investors some serious gains, at one point hitting a high of ₹548 on Thursday before settling at ₹533.50.
IPO oversubscribed 108.44 times
The company's IPO was a hit, getting oversubscribed 108.44 times thanks to strong investor demand.
Behari Lal Engineering runs two manufacturing plants in Punjab (and is building a third), making metal rolls and steel products for big industries like power and heavy engineering.
If you're watching for hot stocks or curious about how manufacturing companies are growing in India, this debut is definitely one to note.