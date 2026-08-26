BEL secures ₹730 cr orders including EVMs and medical electronics
Business
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) just scored ₹730 crore in fresh orders since August 10.
While it's known for defense tech like radars and cybersecurity systems, this batch also covers nondefense products: think electronic voting machines (EVMs) and medical electronics.
It also includes perimeter security. It's a clear sign that BEL is branching out.
BEL June quarter revenue ₹5,533 cr
This move follows BEL's strong June quarter: revenue jumped 25.3% to ₹5,533 crore and net profit rose 8.8%.
Even with an EBITDA margin drop to 25.1%, the company's expanding portfolio looks promising.
Still, BEL shares slipped a bit, down 1.14% to ₹408.55 on Wednesday (August 26).