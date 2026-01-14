Belgian startup Aikido is now Europe's fastest cybersecurity unicorn
Aikido Security, based in Belgium, just hit a $1 billion valuation after raising $60 million in fresh funding led by DST Global, with support from PSG, Singular, and Notion Capital.
That makes them the quickest European cybersecurity startup to reach unicorn status—and one of the first worldwide this year.
What does Aikido actually do?
Aikido's platform helps developers spot and fix security issues automatically in code and cloud environments, bringing multiple security checks together.
CEO Willem Delbare says, "You could see it as guardrails for writing secure software, especially when you're using AI."
Big names like Niantic, Revolut, and SoundCloud already use their tech.
By the numbers
Revenue grew 5x last year; customer count nearly tripled.
Half of Aikido's earnings now come from the US—a big leap for a company founded just in 2022.